GIRLS BASKETBALL

Islesboro Central Sch. at Temple Academy (Awaiting score)

Jan. 21, 2017, at 10 a.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. LePage’s threat to ax state welfare funding has city leaders worriedLePage’s threat to ax state welfare funding has city leaders worried
  2. Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018
  3. Body found on Cape Elizabeth beach identified as missing Portland manBody found on Cape Elizabeth beach identified as missing Portland man
  4. This Maine marching band helped kick off Trump inaugural eventsThis Maine marching band helped kick off Trump inaugural events
  5. From spitting and smoking lawmakers to the ‘mess’ voters made of marijuana and ranked-choice voting, John Martin has seen it allFrom spitting and smoking lawmakers to the ‘mess’ voters made of marijuana and ranked-choice voting, John Martin has seen it all