BOYS BASKETBALL

Islesboro 51 at Jonesport-Beals 88

Jan. 31, 2017, at 9:38 p.m.

At Jonesport, Adam Robinson tossed in 17 points as Jonesport-Beals defeated Islesboro.

Ryan Alley and Osmond Kelley added 11 points apiece for the Royals.

Jon Runnion-Bareford scored 12 points and Avery Grindle 10 for Islesboro.

Islesboro: Howell, 0-2-2, Small 2-0-5, Kettoe 0-7-7, Runnion-Bareford 3-5-12, Gotham 4-0-8, Grindle 4-0-10, Randlett 2-3-7

Jonesport-Beals: Carver 0-1-1, Guptill 3-3-9, Robinson 6-4-17, Crowley 3-0-7, Cirone 6-0-17, Grant 2-0-4, Faulkingham 2-4-8, Alley 2-6-11, Reynolds 1-2-4, Kelley 5-0-11

Islesboro: 12 22 36 51

Jonesport-Beals: 18 40 66 88

3-pt. goals: Small, Bareford, Grindle 2; Robinson, Crowley, Cirone 5, Kelley

