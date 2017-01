At the UMA Fitness Center gym in Bangor. John Gotham led a trio of Eagles in double figures with 26 points in leading Islesboro past Highview Christian Academy.

Avery Grindle added 19 and Jon Runnion-Bareford put in 17 for the Eagles (7-4).

Jeffrey Macomber tallied 23 points for Highview (1-13) and Josiah Jurczak chipped in with eight points.