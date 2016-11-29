BANGOR, Maine – Trevon Butler scored a game-high 24 points to go along with his nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals as he notched his 1,000th career point to lead the Eagles to a 88-65 victory over UMaine-Farmington n North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action on Tuesday night in Newman Gym.

Husson (2-1, 1-0 NAC) wins its third-straight NAC opener, while UMaine-Farmington (0-4, 0-1 NAC) loses its fifth-consecutive game to the Eagles and falls to 38-95 in the series.

The Eagles took a 47-29 halftime lead courtesy of eight points from Raheem Anderson and six points from Tyler Norris, Eli Itkin and Darryl Wood. Butler scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half while adding six boards, three assists and three steals. He scored his 1000th career point on a jumpshot with 4:09 left in the half to become the 48th member of the 1000-point club. Butler is the 19th Eagle player to achieve this mark under Head Coach Warren Caruso and the 9th in the NCAA era of Husson men’s basketball.

Husson shot 51.4 percent for the half while limiting the Beavers to 45.5 percent. Sean Murphy had eight points while Eric Berry and Nick Hilton chipped in with five points to pace UMF in the first stanza.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Beavers tried to claw their way back into game in the first six minutes of the second half, but only could cut the Husson lead to 13 points as the Eagles pull away in the closer minutes of the half for the victory.

Murphy led the way for the Beavers with 14 points and sank four shots from beyond the arc. Hilton finished with a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Camire added 10 points and made 6-of-8 shots from the charity stripe.

Anderson contributed 17 points to the Husson offense and Jordon Holmes charted 14 points and Wood added 9 points off the bench.