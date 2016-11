FARMINGTON, Maine — The Husson University women’s basketball team jumped out to a 47-22 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 78-55 win over UMaine-Farmington on Tuesday.

Husson improves to 2-0 while UMaine-Farmington drops to 0-4.

Mackenzie Worcester led a balanced Eagles’ offense with 13 points, while Denae Johnson contributed 12 points and Maegan True 11.

Jenessa Talarico had 12 points and Cheyenne Malloy 10 for the Beavers.