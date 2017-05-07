CASTLETON, Vermont — Second-seeded New England College punched its ticket to Monday’s North Atlantic Conference title game with an 8-5, 10-inning win over Husson earlier Sunday.

In the second game, the Spartans (32-8) built a 4-0 lead before repelling a late charge by Husson of Bangor (22-20). Jonathan Lindau led Castleton with two doubles and two RBIs, while Zach Bahan cranked a solo home run and a single.

Davis Mikell and Matt Jackson provided two singles each in support of winner Luke Salerno (7-0), who scattered 12 hits and three runs with four struckouts over seven innings. Scott Michaels and Mikell each worked a scoreless inning of relief.

Sam Huston (double) and Ryan Rebar each stroked two hits with an RBI to pace Husson. Mike Wong and Alex Chapman each doubled and singled and Connor Maguire singled twice. Christian Corneil added a single and an RBI.

Starter Ryan Allender (2-3) suffered the loss, allowing eight hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

The Eagles rallied in the eighth on Huston’s run-scoring double and RBI singles by Corneil and Rebar. However, Michaels came on and retired the next three hitters with the potential tying run on third base to preserve the lead and the win for Castleton.