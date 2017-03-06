LAKE MYRTLE, Florida — The Husson University baseball team dropped the second game of a doubleheader Sunday to Marymount College, 10-2.

Tyler Young drove a double in the gap that scored Christian Corneil from first base. Cam Archer advanced Young on a ground ball to first. Next up was Conor Macquire. He reached on an error by the catcher that scored Young from third. Husson led 2-0 after the top of the 2nd inning.

Marymount (Va.) scored all the runs they needed in the bottom of the 2nd on route to a 10-2 victory. Six hits, two error,s and a wild pitch aided the Saints in the frame. They added three more runs in the bottom of the 5thinning to extend their lead to 10-2.

Lorenzo Calderon, Luke Tyree, Roy Coates, and Nick Smutko all, respectively, recorded two hits for the Saints. Calderon was responsible for three RBI, while Smutko drove home four runs. Kenny Sysyn quieted the Husson bats over 6.1 innings. He did allow seven hits but only one earned run.

Christian Corneil paced the Eagles with a 3 for 3 day from the plate. He also scored one run. Tyler Young had the lone RBI in the loss. Ryan Allender picked up the loss for Husson. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 2.0 innings of work. Steven Hanscom, Matt Smith, and Dustin Smith each combined to pitch the final five innings. Matt Smith allowed three runs over his inning of work.