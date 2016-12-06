WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Husson 65 at Maine Maritime 46

Dec. 06, 2016, at 7:30 p.m.

CASTINE, Maine — The Husson University women’s basketball team outscored Maine Maritime 39-23 in the second half to take a 65-46 North Atlantic Conference victory on Tuesday.

The Eagles improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in league play while the Mariners fall to 4-2 and 1-1, respectively.

Darla Morales led all scorers with a 21-point effort for Husson. Sarah Bragg was the other Eagle in double figures with 14 points.

Alayne Felix paced Maine Maritime with 18 pionts.

