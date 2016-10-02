JOHNSON, Vt. – The Husson University men’s soccer team picked up their 6th straight victory over Johnson State in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action on Saturday afternoon at Minaert Field. The Eagles won the game 13-0.

The Badgers drop to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in the North Atlantic Conference, while Husson improves to 3-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the conference.

SCORING

1st Half: – Husson scored six goals in the opening frame, including a hat trick by Cooper Antone. Josh Bellomo,Rod Ghanayem, and Nick Whitehead also scored for the Eagles.

2nd Half: The Eagles scored seven more goals in the second, with Miguel Cabellero scoring another hat trick.Saker Ghanayem, Martin Lindholm, Jimmy Fitzpatrick, and Rod Ghanayem were the other Husson scorers in the period.

GOALKEEPERS

Gerrit Lane stopped 11 out of 24 shots on goal and was tabbed with the loss. Cody Gross stopped both Johnson shots and was credited a win.

HISTORICALLY SPEAKING

The Eagles recorded double-digits goals for the first time since 1985 and the longest margin of victory in 37 years. Cabellero and Antone become the first set of teamates to score three or more goals in single-game since 1979.

COACHES QUOTE

“Today was a well disciplined performance,” said head coach Gavin Penny. “The lads worked really hard at implementing what we have worked on in training and took away what their efforts deserved. My expectation is that we can replicate that type of performance against a stronger side in Lyndon tomorrow.”

NEXT UP

The Badgers will host another NAC contest on Sunday, October 2nd against Maine Maritime Academy at 1:00 PM. Prior to the match, Johnson State will recognize their seniors playing in one of their final home contests. The Eagles return action tomorrow, October 2nd at Lyndon State for a 12:00 NAC Game