MILTON, Mass. – The Curry College men’s lacrosse team defeated Husson University by a final score of 25-7 in their home opener in non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon. The Colonels improve to 2-0 while the Eagles drop to 0-1.

Jacob Boothby lead the Eagles with three goals. Zach Glazer also had three points on two goals and one assist. Matt Verrill and Brooks Gay each chipped in one goal and one assist in the loosing effort.

Curry was led by Tom Cashin who had seven points on four goals and three assists. Harrison Fallon netted four goals and dished out two assists for six points. Jack McMenomey was third for points on two tallies and three helpers. Andrew DeLeary also notched his first points of his collegiate career as he registered four goals.

Curry got on the board just 39 seconds into the first quarter to take an early 1-0 lead. The Colonels then reeled off four more goals before Husson stopped the bleeding. The Eagles scored an unassisted man-up goal by freshman Jacob Boothby (Kennebunk, Maine), his first of three in the game. Curry netted two more and Husson one to end the period at 7-2 in favor of the Colonels. The Eagles tallied the final score of the period on another man-up advantage. Freshman Matt Verrill (Auburn, Maine) ripped one past Curry’s freshman goaltender Gavin Gaurino (Sandwich, Mass.) off a pass from sophomore Zach Glazier (Winthrop, Mass.).

The Colonels outscored the Eagles 7-3 in the second stanza to head into half-time with a solid 14-5 lead. The Eagles Boothby put up the first score with a helper from junior Brooks Gay (Underhill, Vt.). Curry recorded the next two followed by Husson off an unassisted tally from Glazier. The Colonels answered back with five straight goals and the Eagles notched their fifth on the day to close out the frame. Boothby tallied his final for the hat trick.

Curry put up 11 goals while Husson only found the back of the net twice over the final 30 minutes of play. The Colonels netted three in the opening four minutes of the third quarter. The Eagles Gay had a quick-stick goal off a pass from Verrill before Curry would close out the frame with another three. The fourth quarter saw the Colonels embark on a 5-0 run with the Eagles notching the last score of the game.

Gaurino picked up the win for Curry, recording eight saves. Sophomore Matt Martin (Litchfield, Maine) earned the loss for Husson, making 19 stops.

The Colonels led in ground balls at 28-9. They were 14-for-17 on clears while the visitors were 16-18. Curry finished 31-for-35 in faceoffs with Husson earning 4-of-35.