Husson Athletics

April 28, 2017

NEW LONDON, N.H. – The fifth seeded Husson Eagles battled hard up to the final whistle being blown on Friday afternoon in a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Tournament quarterfinal contest. In the final 15 minutes of the game, the Husson women’s lacrosse team rallied scoring six goals, but it just wasn’t enough to catch up with the fourth seeded Colby-Sawyer Chargers as they came out on top, 18-12.

Husson (6-7, 5-4 NAC) received goals from seven different players. Freshman Makenna Mont, senior Mattie Russell, junior Amanda Deshaies, freshman Cali Newton and senior Mariah Carrier finished with two goals apiece. Deshaies added four ground balls, three draw controls and three caused turnovers.

Colby-Sawyer (10-6, 6-3 NAC) sophomore Sierra Schuster led all players with six goals. Junior Nicole Lavigne added five goals, seven draw controls, six ground balls and five caused turnovers. Freshman Grace Vosburgh registered a hat trick and an assist.

The two teams alternated the first six goals of the game to make the score 3-3 midway through the opening half. Husson then took a lead on an unassisted goal from Cali Newton at 14:22. The Chargers responded with a 3-0 run on a pair of goals from Vosburgh and one from Lavigne to go in front 6-4 with 5:38 left in the first. Newton ended the scoring in the half for the Eagles and pulled the visitors to within one at the break, 6-5.

Husson carried the momentum of the final goal of the first half to notch the first of the second to tie the game at 6-6. Colby-Sawyer answered with nine goals in 10 minutes to break the game open, 15-6. The Eagles stopped the run with goals from Mont and Russell, but Colby-Sawyer responded once again with tallies from Lavigne and junior Bailey Starr to regain a nine goal advantage, 17-8. Husson outscored Colby-Sawyer 4-1 in the final 10 minutes, but the Chargers had built a comfortable lead to secure the 18-12 victory.

Husson goaltender Kaitlin Dolloff made 14 stops throughout the game. Colby-Sawyer goalie Meghan Castellano earned the win with four saves in 53 minutes while freshman Kailyn Lapham finished up the final seven minutes making three saves.

The Husson’s women’s lacrosse team had the accomplishment of making it to NAC tournament play for the fifth straight year. The Eagles finished out the season with a 6-7 overall record.