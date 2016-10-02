WATERVILLE, Maine — The Colby College field hockey team opened up a 4-0 lead in the second half on the way to a 4-2 non-conference victory over Husson University on Sunday at Bill Alfond Field.

The Mules improve to 3-6 overall heading into a Family Homecoming Weekend game with Wesleyan University on Saturday at 11 a.m. Husson, a winner on Saturday over Castleton State, drops to 4-4.

Colby scored its prettiest goal of the game off a penalty corner that featured a number of quick passes. Meredith Keenan scored the goal from the left side of the goal on a blast off assists from Tori Brown and Caroline Ferguson at 13:47.

The Mules made it 2-0 on another penalty corner score. McKayla Blanch pushed the ball to the near side to Merrill Reed, who ripped a high shot past a group of players in front at 22:13.

Colby’s third penalty corner goal came from Kallie Hutchinson, who took the long pass from Blanch and went to her backhand for the goal.

Blanch capped of a fine day with a goal of her own at 47:25 off an assist from Hearn.

The Eagles played hard and did not give up down 4-0. Kerianne Downing slammed in a centering cross from Libby Kain just 19 seconds after Blanch’s score.

Husson added a penalty corner goal with 1:03 to play. Arika Brochu scored from Taylor Lovley and Mikayla Toth.

Emily Buckman was credited with one save for the Mules. Kailtin Dolloff played the first half for the Eagles and made six saves, while Anne Marie Provencal stopped one shot in the second half.

Colby had a 15-3 margin in penalty corners and had a 19-7 edge in shots.