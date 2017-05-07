In the opener, Evan Delaney’s two-run single and a run-scoring hit by Andrew Castano in the 10th inning gave the second-seeded Pilgrims (24-18) the victory.

Jameson Carey (5-3) pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-hit, shutout relief to get the win. Manuel Alejandro jacked a two-run homer while Jeam Castillo (double, single) also drove in two runs. Conor Crouse singled twice.

Corneil (triple) and Maguire (double, RBI) led Husson with two hits each and Huston posted an RBI. Reliever Jesse Colford (2-2) took the loss.

On Saturday, the Eagles upended Castleton 7-2 behind Ben Walls’ complete-game performance. He spaced eight hits and allowed one earned run with six strikeouts.

Husson jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Spartans could get on the board. Maguire doubled in a run in the fifth and Luke Covey plated a run with a single in the third. David Hutchins added an RBI single to the shortstop hole in the first.

The Eagles put it away in the eighth on Alex Chapman’s two-run single.

Pat Mumford drove in both Castleton runs with a double.