At the Northern Maine Forum in Presque Isle, Houlton/Hodgdon jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead behind goals from Alex Wilde and Josh Malone en route to the victory.

Connor DeMerchant scored off a Denny Young pass in the second period for Presque Isle.

Ian Neureuther made 21 saves for Houlton/Hodgdon while Andre Daigle had 26 for the Wildcats.