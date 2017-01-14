At Alfond Arena in Orono, Ben Allen-Rahill recorded a hat trick and assisted on another goal to lead the 8-0-1 Black Bears to the victory.

Tyler McCannell added two goals and two assists while Jacob Dubay, Austin Sheehan and Jacob Gallon each had a goal and two assists.

Nick Boutin chipped in with a goal and an assist and Dillon Leland had a goal. Cam Tower had two assists while Tyler Wheeler, Josh Wheeler, Trent Lick, Dylan Street, and Jonah Edgar all had one assist. Brendan Gassaway had 18 saves on 19 shots.

Josh Malone scored the lone goal for 6-4 Houlton. Nate Lilley and Ian Neureuther combined for 37 saves.