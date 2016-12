At Brewer, Marcus Dunn’s second goal of the evening 1:45 into overtime lifted Hampden past Houlton/Hodgdon.

Cooper Leland also scored two goals while Rece Poulin added another for the Broncos. Marc Thibodeau had three assists, Joey McLain two and Rece Poulin another. Cole Benner came up with 26 saves on 30 shots.

Nick Delucca netted two goals and an assist for the Blackhawks. Josh Malone registered a goal and two assists and Brandon Dunn a goal. Nate Lilley saved 21 of 26 shots.