GIRLS BASKETBALL

Houlton H.S. 70 at Ellsworth H.S. 38

Jan. 14, 2017, at 9:39 p.m.

At Ellsworth, Rylee Warman knocked down five three-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points and Kolleen Bouchard scored all of her 18 points in the second half as Houlton picked up the win.

 

Aspen Flewelling chipped in with 12 points for the Shiretowners, who outscored Ellsworth 32-14 in the third quarter to break open a close game.

Sammy Mason led Ellsworth with 13 points while Kaitlin Bagley and Kacie Omlor added 10 and 9, respectively.

Houlton 12 21 53 70

Ellsworth 7 17 31 38

3-point goals: Warman 5, Flewelling 2, Bouchard; Mason

View stories by school

  1. No one knows who owns this Maine churchNo one knows who owns this Maine church
  2. Fire chief: Whiteout conditions caused ambulance to go off road in Aroostook CountyFire chief: Whiteout conditions caused ambulance to go off road in Aroostook County
  3. ‘Bangor Mom’ eagle found ill Thursday dies of lead poisoning‘Bangor Mom’ eagle found ill Thursday dies of lead poisoning
  4. Developer signs on to $18M downtown Eastport renovation projectDeveloper signs on to $18M downtown Eastport renovation project
  5. Bangor pastor with ‘voice of God’ retires after 26 yearsBangor pastor with ‘voice of God’ retires after 26 years