At Ellsworth, Rylee Warman knocked down five three-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points and Kolleen Bouchard scored all of her 18 points in the second half as Houlton picked up the win.

Aspen Flewelling chipped in with 12 points for the Shiretowners, who outscored Ellsworth 32-14 in the third quarter to break open a close game.

Sammy Mason led Ellsworth with 13 points while Kaitlin Bagley and Kacie Omlor added 10 and 9, respectively.

Houlton 12 21 53 70

Ellsworth 7 17 31 38

3-point goals: Warman 5, Flewelling 2, Bouchard; Mason