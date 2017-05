At Houlton, Emma Peterson belted a triple and three singles and drove in two runs to lead Houlton past Calais.

Aspen Flewelling contributed three hits and two RBIs and Mikayla Fitzpatrick and Carolyn Mooers each had two hits for the Shires.

For Calais, Kendra Parks, Faith Tirrell, Helen Harris and Katie Cavanaugh produced a pair of hits apiece.