At East Machias, Cameron Graham had 21 points to pace Houlton to victory.
Jared Fox and Keegan Gentile chipped in 15 points each for the 5-2 Shiretowners.
Kyle Case led 4-4 Washington Academy with 18 points on six 3-pointers.
Houlton: Perfitt 2-0-5, Gentile 5-4-15, Fox 7-1-15, Graham 8-4-21, Worthley 1-0-3, Brewer 1-0-2, Cleary, Porter
Washington Acad.: Lin 1-3-5, Seavey 2-1-5, Case 6-0-18, Tseng 2-0-6, Villone 1-0-2, Sutton 4-0-8, Su 3-5-12, Soctomah
Houlton 20 35 46 61
Washington Acad. 13 23 38 56
3-point goals: Perfitt, Gentile, Worthley, Graham; Case 6, Tseng 2, Su