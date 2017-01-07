BOYS BASKETBALL

Houlton 61 at Washington Academy 56

Jan. 07, 2017, at 8:12 p.m.

At East Machias, Cameron Graham had 21 points to pace Houlton to victory.

Jared Fox and Keegan Gentile chipped in 15 points each for the 5-2 Shiretowners.

Kyle Case led 4-4 Washington Academy with 18 points on six 3-pointers.

Houlton: Perfitt 2-0-5, Gentile 5-4-15, Fox 7-1-15, Graham 8-4-21, Worthley 1-0-3, Brewer 1-0-2, Cleary, Porter

Washington Acad.: Lin 1-3-5, Seavey 2-1-5, Case 6-0-18, Tseng 2-0-6, Villone 1-0-2, Sutton 4-0-8, Su 3-5-12, Soctomah

Houlton 20 35 46 61

Washington Acad. 13 23 38 56

3-point goals: Perfitt, Gentile, Worthley, Graham; Case 6, Tseng 2, Su

View stories by school

  1. LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020LePage budget would cut 500 state jobs, shift Maine to flat tax by 2020
  2. Union: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget releaseUnion: State workers warned about layoffs ahead of LePage budget release
  3. ‘The ice is very treacherous,’ Maine Game Warden warns‘The ice is very treacherous,’ Maine Game Warden warns
  4. Connecticut man, two Bangor residents arrested in heroin-cocaine bustConnecticut man, two Bangor residents arrested in heroin-cocaine bust
  5. Kittery Trading Post faces lawsuit by Colorado knife maker