At East Machias, Cameron Graham had 21 points to pace Houlton to victory.

Jared Fox and Keegan Gentile chipped in 15 points each for the 5-2 Shiretowners.

Kyle Case led 4-4 Washington Academy with 18 points on six 3-pointers.

Houlton: Perfitt 2-0-5, Gentile 5-4-15, Fox 7-1-15, Graham 8-4-21, Worthley 1-0-3, Brewer 1-0-2, Cleary, Porter

Washington Acad.: Lin 1-3-5, Seavey 2-1-5, Case 6-0-18, Tseng 2-0-6, Villone 1-0-2, Sutton 4-0-8, Su 3-5-12, Soctomah

Houlton 20 35 46 61

Washington Acad. 13 23 38 56

3-point goals: Perfitt, Gentile, Worthley, Graham; Case 6, Tseng 2, Su