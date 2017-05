At Presque Isle, Mikayla Fitzpatrick pitched a complete game as Houlton prevailed over the Wildcats.

Houlton was led offensively by Emma Peterson who had two singles and scored three runs. Aspen Flewelling added a single and scored two runs.

Presque Isle was led by Savannah Rodriguez with a single and double and Sydney Thompson had two singles.

Houlton moves to 8-5 with the win and Presque Isle drops to 6-7.