At Presque Isle, Bradley Kinney tossed in a game-high 20 points to pace Presque Isle past Houlton.

Griffin Guerrette added 13 points and Jacob Kinney had 10 for the Wildcats.

Cameron Graham led Houlton with a game-high 22 points while Keegan Gentle netted 17.

Houlton: Porter 1-0-2, Perfitt 1-0-2, K. Gentle 3-5-17, Fox 2-1-5, C. Graham 6-10-22, Worthley 2-5-9, Brewer 2-1-5, Cleary 0-0-0

Presque Isle: Guerrette 5-2-15, J. Kinney 4-2-10, Tompkins 0-0-0, Hudson 1-0-5, B. Kinney 9-2-20, Dumais 0-0-0, Stewart 3-0-6, Cash 3-3-9, Cyr 1-0-2

3-pt goals: K. Gentle 2, Guerrette 3, Hudson