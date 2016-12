At Lincoln, Jared Fox connected for 15 points as the Shiretowners beat the Lynx.

Jaron Gentle and Nick Perfitt scored 14 points each for Houlton.

Carter Ward scored a game-high 18 points to lead Mattanawcook Academy.

Houlton 21 36 55 71

MA Lynx 17 31 39 52

3-pt. goals: Ward 2, Thompson; Perfitt 3, Graham