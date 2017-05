At Lee, Houlton scored five runs in the top of the first and cruised past Lee Academy.

Isiah Bouchard collected a double and three singles for the 5-1 Shiretowners while Cameron Graham doubled and singled.

Nathan Gilman, Howie Francis and Asish Nayan all singled for 2-5 Lee.

Houlton 516 41 — 17 13 1

Lee 001 00 — 1 3 2