At Hermon, Kolleen Bouchard poured in 27 points to help the Shiretowners beat the Hawks in overtime in their Class B North regular-season finale.

Aspen Flewelling chipped in with 14 points for Houlton.

Lauren Plissey paced Hermon with 16 points and Alex Allain added 13.

Houlton: Kolleen Bouchard 10-5-27, Aspen Flewelling 4-2-14, Rylee Warman 2-3-7, Kristen Brewer 1-0-2, Makayla Watson 1-0-2, Kristen Graham, Emma Peterson, Mikayla Fitzpatrick

Hermon: Lauren Plissey 6-4-16, Alex Allain 4-3-13, Maddie Pullen 3-0-8, Emil Higgins 3-0-6, Madi Curtis 1-0-3, Chloe Raymond, Paige Plissey

Houlton 13-19-35-45-52

Hermon 8-19-33-45-46

3-pt. goals: Flewelling 4, Bouchard 2; Pullen 2, Allain 2, Curtis