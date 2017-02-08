GIRLS BASKETBALL

Houlton 52 at Hermon 46

Feb. 08, 2017, at 10:46 p.m.

At Hermon, Kolleen Bouchard poured in 27 points to help the Shiretowners beat the Hawks in overtime in their Class B North regular-season finale.

Aspen Flewelling chipped in with 14 points for Houlton.

Lauren Plissey paced Hermon with 16 points and Alex Allain added 13.

Houlton: Kolleen Bouchard 10-5-27, Aspen Flewelling 4-2-14, Rylee Warman 2-3-7, Kristen Brewer 1-0-2, Makayla Watson 1-0-2, Kristen Graham, Emma Peterson, Mikayla Fitzpatrick

Hermon: Lauren Plissey 6-4-16, Alex Allain 4-3-13, Maddie Pullen 3-0-8, Emil Higgins 3-0-6, Madi Curtis 1-0-3, Chloe Raymond, Paige Plissey

Houlton 13-19-35-45-52

Hermon 8-19-33-45-46

3-pt. goals: Flewelling 4, Bouchard 2; Pullen 2, Allain 2, Curtis

View stories by school

  1. LePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of lifeLePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of life
  2. Beauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansionBeauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansion
  3. What to expect with tonight’s stormWhat to expect with tonight’s storm
  4. Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concernsDemolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
  5. Storm to bring heavy snow for coastal MaineStorm to bring heavy snow for coastal Maine