At Washburn, Macey Barker knocked a two-run double to help lead Washburn to its first win of the season.

Carly Bragg doubled in a run for the Beavers.

Megan Russell paced Hodgdon with a three-run homer.

Hodgdon 000 052 0 7

Washburn 310 112 – 8

Desrosiers and Gresko; Sarmiento and Bragg