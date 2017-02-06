At Washburn, the Beavers held the Hawks without a point in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Maggie Castonguay and Kassie Farley had 17 points apiece for Washburn.

Kara Lambert paced Hodgdon with 16 points.

Hodgdon: Deroisers, McGillcuddy, Russell 1-0-2, Hutchinson, Nightingale, Howell 4-0-8, Rediken, Ganzel, Heath, Drew, Goff 1-0-2, Lambert 8-0-16

Washburn: Mette 1-2-4, Castonguay 4-7-17, Farley 8-0-17, Sarmineto 0-1-1, Vaughn 1-0-2, Carney 2-0-5, Davis, Churchill, Farley, Turner, Johnston, Clark

Hodgdon 4 16 28 28

Washburn 8 22 34 45

3-point goals: Castonguay 2, Farley