At Van Buren on Friday night, Taylor Desrosiers recorded a hat trick to help Hodgdon roll past the Crusaders.

Megan Russell contributed two goals while Sidney Crane, Madisyn Merritt and Shelbey Sanders each chipped in one. Jill Gough led the Hawks with three assists and Merritt added two more.

Goalie Jessica Drew had one save on two shots for the Hawks to get the shutout win. Bailey LaPlante had six saves on 15 shots for Van Buren.