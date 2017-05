At Dyer Brook, Sidney Crane’s two-run triple in the top of the seventh gave the Hawks the lead for good en route to the win.

Taylor Derosier drove in two runs with a double for the Hawks.

Kylie Vining paced Southern Aroostook with two singles. She also had eight strikeouts.

Hodgdon 103 000 3 — 7 5 2

So. Aroostook 300 100 1 — 5 6 3

Derosier and Greskok; Vining and Hartin