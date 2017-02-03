At Dyer Brook, Kylie Vining and Sydney Brewer both scored 13 points to lead Southern Aroostook past Hodgdon.

Kacy Dagget chipped in with 11 for the winners.

Kora Lambert scored 10 points for Hodgdon.

Hodgdon: Desrosiers, McGillicuddy 0-1-1, Russell 1-0-2, Hutchinson, Nightingale 1-0-2, Howell 3-0-6, Rediker 2-0-4, Ganzel, Heath, Drew, Goff 2-0-4, Lambert 3-1-10

Southern Aroostook: Morales, Vining 7-3-13, Porter 2-1-5, Daggett 5-1-11, Vose 0-1-1, Landry 2-1-5, Brewer 6-1-13, Slauenwhite, Neadeau 1-0-2, Mathers 3-3-9, Libby1-0-2, Cummings 4-0-8

Hodgdon 7 12 21 31

So. Aroostok 15 28 55 69

3-pt goals: Goff