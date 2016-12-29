BOYS BASKETBALL

Hodgdon 43 at So. Aroostook 53

Dec. 29, 2016, at 6:52 p.m.

At Dyer Brook, Jackson Mathers popped in 21 points to carry the Warriors to victory.

Nolan Altvater scored 13 points and Tyler Batchelder posted nine for Southern Aroostook.

Daden Palmer led Hodgdon with 17 points, with Kevin McAfee and Matt Tuttle posting nine points each.

Hodgdon: Palmer 6-0-17, McAfee 3-3-9, Tuttle 3-0-9, Ramsey 2-0-5, Foster 1-1-3

So. Aroostook: Mathers 8-4-21, Altvater 6-1-13, Batchelder 4-1-9, Burpee 3-1-7, Morales 2-0-5, Lillis 1-0-2

Hodgdon 13 24 34 43

So. Aroostook 12 26 42 57

3-pt. goals: Tuttle 3, Palmer 5, Ramsey; Morales, Mathers

