At Eastport, Holly Preston paced the Tigers with 15 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds as they defeated Hodgdon.

Cassidy Wilder chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Shead.

Sydney Howell led Hodgdon with 14 points.

Hodgdon: Desrosiers 3-0-6; Hutchinson 1-0-2; Howell 4-6-14; Goff 2-2-6.

Shead: Preston 5-5-15; Scott 3-0-6; Cheney 2-0-4; Lawrence 1-1-3; Greenlaw 3-2-8; Mitchell 2-0-4; Sullivan 2-0-4; Wilder 5-2-12.

Hodgdon 10 13 19 28

Shead 17 30 39 56