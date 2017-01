At Stacyville, the Cougars rallied in the final minute to earn the win.

Katahdin’s Natalie Rickards hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 45 seconds left. Georgia Landrey followed with two free throws off a technical foul and Katahdin retained possession of the ball and Landry scored on a layup at the buzzer to secure the win.

Landry paced the Cougars with 18 points and Rickards added 14.

Taylor Derosier, Sydney Howell and Cora Lambert each scored eight points for Hodgdon.