At Stacyville, the Hawks outscored the Cougars 17-8 in the third quarter to break open a close game.

Kevin McAfee propelled Hodgdon (5-2) with 20 points and Daden Palmer contributed 12 points.

For Katahdin (1-6), Brody Guiggey scored 17 points followed by Hunter Craig and Devin McGraw with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Hodgdon: McAfee 10-0-20, D. Palmer 5-0-12, Foster 2-3-7, J. Palmer 2-0-6, Merritt 2-1-5, M. Tuttle 2-0-5, Nash 2-0-4, B. Tuttle 0-4-4, A. Tuttle 1-0-3, Buzzell 0-2-2, Ramsey 1-0-2,Oliver

Katahdin: Guiggey 8-0-17, Craig 6-3-15, McGraw 4-3-13, Hagan 2-0-6, Cummings 2-0-4, McNally, Young, Giles, Howes, Otero

Hodgdon 18 37 54 70

Katahdin 15 32 40 55

3-pt goals: A. Tuttle, J. Palmer 2, M. Tuttle, D. Palmer 2, B. Guiggey, D. McGraw 2, Z. Hagan 2

JV: Hodgdon 43, Katahdin 33