At Fort Kent, Jacob Daigle scored 16 points to lift Fort Kent past Hodgdon.

Caleb Delisle hit five 3-pointers for 15 points for the Warriors.

Kevin McAfee had 14 points for Hodgdon. Daden Palmer added 12 points and Noah Nash 11.

Hodgdon: McAfee 5-4-14, Palmer 5-2-12, Nash 4-0-11, Buzzell 1-0-3, A. Tuttle 1-0-2, Foster 1-0-2, Merritt 0-1-1, Oliver, J. Palmer, Ramsey

Fort Kent: Daigle 6-4-16, Delisle 5-0-15, Hills 3-0-8, Rocheleau 3-0-7, Paradis 2-1-6, Soucy, Charette

Hodgdon: 12 23 37 45

Fort Kent: 13 31 42 52

3-point goals: Nash 3, Buzzell; Delisle 5, Hills 2, Rocheleau, Paradis

JV: Hodgdon 53-50