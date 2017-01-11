BOYS BASKETBALL

Hodgdon 45 at Fort Kent 52

Jan. 11, 2017, at 9:10 p.m.

At Fort Kent, Jacob Daigle scored 16 points to lift Fort Kent past Hodgdon.

Caleb Delisle hit five 3-pointers for 15 points for the Warriors.

Kevin McAfee had 14 points for Hodgdon. Daden Palmer added 12 points and  Noah Nash 11.

Hodgdon:  McAfee 5-4-14, Palmer 5-2-12, Nash 4-0-11, Buzzell 1-0-3, A. Tuttle 1-0-2, Foster 1-0-2, Merritt 0-1-1, Oliver, J. Palmer, Ramsey

Fort Kent: Daigle 6-4-16, Delisle 5-0-15, Hills 3-0-8, Rocheleau 3-0-7, Paradis 2-1-6, Soucy, Charette

Hodgdon: 12 23 37 45

Fort Kent: 13 31 42 52

3-point goals: Nash 3, Buzzell; Delisle 5, Hills 2, Rocheleau, Paradis

JV: Hodgdon 53-50

View stories by school

  1. Group says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off boardGroup says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off board
  2. Ellsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxesEllsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxes
  3. Mary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4MMary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4M
  4. Search continues for missing Bangor man considered ‘despondent,’ detectives saySearch continues for missing Bangor man considered ‘despondent,’ detectives say
  5. New ‘inspired bistro’ in Bangor features dishes that are treat for palate and eyesNew ‘inspired bistro’ in Bangor features dishes that are treat for palate and eyes