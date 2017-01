At Fort Fairfield, Cammi King-Demerchant recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers defeated the Hawks.

Emma Campbell had 12 points and 10 steals and Marissa Brouette 11 points for Fort Fairfield. Hunter St. Pierre added 10 rebounds.

Kara Lambert paced Hodgdon with 11 points.

Hodgdon 3 10 18 28

Fort Fairfield 12 23 35 50

3-point goals: Edgecomb 2, Lambert

JV: Fort Fairfield 41-28