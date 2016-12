At Easton, Delia Bonner tossed in nine points as Easton defeated Hodgdon.

Elise Allen added eight points for the Bears.

Taylor Desrosiers, Megan Russell and Sydney Howell had six points apiece for Hodgdon.

Hodgdon 4 16 24 32

Easton 6 19 26 37

3-pt. goals: Bonner