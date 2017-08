At Mars Hill, Kate Levesque tallied four goals and Brea Bradbury three as Central Aroostook rolled.

Kass Levesque and Kirsten Main each netted two goals for the 3-2 Panthers and Libby Grass one. Caitlyn Harris and Macey Coffin combined for four saves on six shots.

Autumn Ganzel came up with 14 saves on 42 shots for 1-1 Hodgdon.