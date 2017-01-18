BOYS BASKETBALL

Highview Christian 36 at Jonesport-Beals 83

Jan. 18, 2017, at 9:13 p.m.

At Jonesport, Isaiah Faulkingham registered 21 points as Jonesport-Beals rolled to the win.

Judson Carver tallied 13 points and Austin Grant 11 for the Royals while Osmond Kelley and Kaiden Crowley added 10 apiece.

Jeffrey Macomber hit six 3-pointers en route to 22 points for Highview Christian of Charleseton.

Highvivew Christian: Jostel 0-2-2, Tongnuasug 1-1-4, Banks 1-0-2, Jeffery Macomber 7-2-22, Sheldon 1-1-4, Stanley 1-0-2

Jonesport-Beals: Judson Carver 5-3-13, Robinson 1-2-4, Kaiden Crowley 5-0-10, Cirone 1-0-3, Osmond Kelley 4-2-10, Austin Grant 5-1-11, Isaiah Faulkingham 9-3-21, Ryan Alley 3-3-9, Reynolds 1-0-2

Highview Christian 7 14 27 36

Jonesport-Beals 22 38 51 83

3-pt. goals: Cirone, Tongnuasug, Sheldon, Macomber 6

