At Islesboro, Cassidy Lessner scored 18 points and Megan McDonald added 14 leading Highview Christian of Charleston past Islesboro.

Emily Lau had 16 points for the Eagles.

Highview: Lessner 8 2 18, McDonald 6 2 14, Upham 1 2, Trafton 1 3, Philbrick 1 2, Burns 3 6, Jurczak, and Morin.

Islesboro: E. Lau 7 2 16, S. Lau 2 4, Cohn 1 2, Stenkiewicz 2 4, Schools 1 2.

HCA: 16 7 12 10 48

Islesboro: 6 6 8 8 28

3pt-goals: Trafton