GIRLS BASKETBALL

Highview Christian 40 at Deer Isle-Stonington 41

Dec. 20, 2016, at 9:17 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Obama’s pardon list includes 2 from Maine
  2. Cushing boat captain charged in deaths of two crew members
  3. Presque Isle officer shot, killed man in self-defense, AG saysPresque Isle officer shot, killed man in self-defense, AG says
  4. Sanders vote thwarted, but Maine still makes history with Electoral College voteSanders vote thwarted, but Maine still makes history with Electoral College vote
  5. Two men arrested in connection with stabbing in CaribouTwo men arrested in connection with stabbing in Caribou