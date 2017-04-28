BASEBALL

Hermon H.S. 3 at Old Town H.S. 1

April 28, 2017, at 12:21 p.m.

At Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Thursday night, Zach Nash scattered seven hits while striking out nine batters during in a 6 2/3-inning, 110-pitch effort for the win.

Sophomore Adam Rush needed one pitch to earn the save with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Mark Mailloux had the lone single for the 3-0 Hermon Hawks.

Old Town sophomore Brenden Gasaway yielded just one hit and one run during his five innings on the mound. Gasaway recorded seven strikeouts.

Ryan Hoogterp and Cole Daniel had two singles each for the 2-1 Coyotes.

