At Bar Harbor, Breanne Oakes struck out 10 in a complete-game effort as Hermon defeated MDI.

Laura Zenk collected a single and two doubles and Hailey Perry a double and a single for the Hawks. Chloe Raymond and Megan Chamberlain added two singles apiece.

Maddie Neal singled twice for MDI.

Hermon 212 1001 1 — 8

MDI 100 000 1 — 2