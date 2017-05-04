At Bar Harbor, Riley Swanson drove home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as MDI edged Hermon.

Stanley Grierson drove in the tying run, and would later come around to score the winning run on Swanson’s hit. Seth Clark led MDI on the mound tossing six-plus innings, striking out eight while scattering four hits.

Mark Mailloux drove in Hermon’s lone run with a single in the 5th inning.

HER 000 010 0 — 1 4 2

MDI 000 000 2 — 2 8 0

Nash and Greener; Clark, Swanson (7) and Fournier