GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hermon 54 at Mattanawcook Acad. 43

Feb. 01, 2017, at 9:31 p.m.

At Lincoln, the Hawks outscored the Lynx 26-14 in the 3rd quarter to break open a tight game.

Lauren Plissey led all scorers with 18 points. Maddie Pullen added 12 points for Hermon.

Courtney Gordon scored 16 points for Mattanawcook while Emily Tolman and Natalie Tilton each netted 10.

Hermon: L. Plissey 9-0-18, Pullen 5-0-12, Tracey 4-0-8, Curtis 2-2-6, Page 2-3-5, Allain 0-3-3, Chasse 1-0-2, P. Plissey, Cowan, Raymond

Mattanawcook: Gordon 7-1-16, E. Tolman 3-4-10, Tilton 4-2-10, Libby 1-0-2, Slomenski 1-0-2, Hafford 0-1-1, Voisine 0-1-1, K. Tolman 0-1-1, Tash, McLaughlin, Hamm

Hermon 9 19 45 54

Mattanawcook 7 13 27 43

3-point goals: Pullen 2; Gordon

JV: Hermon 43-27

