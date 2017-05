At Husson University in Bangor, Alex Appleby and Garrett Trask combined on a four-hitter as the Hawks beat the Crusaders.

Matt Leach and Kent Johnson each posted two singles for Hermon.

Losing pitcher Ethan Newcomb and Nate Smith doubled for John Bapst.

Hermon 200 104 0 — 7 8 2

John Bapst 010 000 0 — 1 4 3

Appleby, Trask (7) and Greenier; Newcomb, Gagnon (6) and Southwick