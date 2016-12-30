BOYS BASKETBALL

Hermon 57 at John Bapst 48

Dec. 30, 2016, at 9:39 p.m.

At the Cross Insurance Center, Isaac Varney led three Hawks in double figures with 16 points as they defeated John Bapst.

Keenan Marseille added 13 points and Jordan Bishop 11 for Hermon.

Noah Tomah paced John Bapst with 13 points.

 

Hermon: Varney 6-4-16, Marseille 4-4-13, Johnson 1-0-2, Hawes, C. Hawes 0-4-4, Bishop 2-7-11, Trask 3-2-9, Bergeron, Sickles 1-0-2

John Bapst: Galinski 1-0-2, Hanscom 3-2-9, Higgins 1-5-7, Lakeman 3-0-6, Mooney 2-5-9, Butler, Wardwell 1-0-2, Tomah 5-3-13

3-point goals: Hanscom, Marseille, Trask

Hermon (6-1)  20-30-38-57

John Bapst (2-6)  7-21-36-48

JV: Hermon 35-32

View stories by school

  1. Former Portland Press Herald opinion writer dies in shooting
  2. Holden woman dies in Route 1A crash
  3. Nor’easter leaves more than 100K without power, 20+ inches of snowNor’easter leaves more than 100K without power, 20+ inches of snow
  4. ‘Unprofitable’ Bangor Kmart to close in April‘Unprofitable’ Bangor Kmart to close in April
  5. Ellsworth police chief abruptly resignsEllsworth police chief abruptly resigns