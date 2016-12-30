At the Cross Insurance Center, Isaac Varney led three Hawks in double figures with 16 points as they defeated John Bapst.

Keenan Marseille added 13 points and Jordan Bishop 11 for Hermon.

Noah Tomah paced John Bapst with 13 points.

Hermon: Varney 6-4-16, Marseille 4-4-13, Johnson 1-0-2, Hawes, C. Hawes 0-4-4, Bishop 2-7-11, Trask 3-2-9, Bergeron, Sickles 1-0-2

John Bapst: Galinski 1-0-2, Hanscom 3-2-9, Higgins 1-5-7, Lakeman 3-0-6, Mooney 2-5-9, Butler, Wardwell 1-0-2, Tomah 5-3-13

3-point goals: Hanscom, Marseille, Trask

Hermon (6-1) 20-30-38-57

John Bapst (2-6) 7-21-36-48

JV: Hermon 35-32