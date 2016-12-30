At the Cross Insurance Center, Hermon went 10-for-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Crusaders in a Class B North battle.

Lauren Plissey paced the Hawks with 14 points while Alex Allain scored 13.

Crystal Bell led all scorers with 29 points for the Crusaders.

Hermon: Plissey 6-2-14, Allain 3-5-13, Higgins 2-5-9, Pullen 4-0-9, P. Plissey 1-4-6, Raymond 1-1-4, Curtis 1-0-3, Cowan, Page, Tracy

John Bapst: Bell 9-7-29, LeGasse 3-1-8, Philippon 2-4-8, Lebel 1-1-3, Cyr, Ellis, Higgins, Zephir

3-Point Goals: Allain 2, Curtis, Pullen, Raymond; Bell 4, LeGasse

Hermon (6-1) 19 37 43 58

John Bapst (6-1) 18 27 36 48

JV: Hermon 54-36