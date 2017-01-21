At Houlton, Kolleen Bouchard’s free throw in the final seconds of regulation sent the game to overtime, where Houlton pulled away for a Class B North win.

Bouchard finished with 30 points while Kristen Graham recorded eight points, 11 rebounds and six steals for the Shiretowners. Aspen Flewelling added seven points and nine rebounds.

Lauren Plissey paced Hermon with 14 points while Maddie Pullen and Alex Allain added 10 apiece.

Hermon (10-2) 8 16 26 43 49 51

Houlton (11-0) 11 20 30 43 49 58

3-pt goals: Allain, Pullen 2, P. Plissey; Bouchard, Warman, Flewelling