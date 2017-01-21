GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hermon 51 at Houlton 58

Jan. 21, 2017, at 11:10 p.m.

At Houlton, Kolleen Bouchard’s free throw in the final seconds of regulation sent the game to overtime, where Houlton pulled away for a Class B North win.

Bouchard finished with 30 points while Kristen Graham recorded eight points, 11 rebounds and six steals for the Shiretowners. Aspen Flewelling added seven points and nine rebounds.

Lauren Plissey paced Hermon with 14 points while Maddie Pullen and Alex Allain added 10 apiece.

Hermon (10-2) 8 16 26 43 49 51

Houlton (11-0) 11 20 30 43 49 58

3-pt goals: Allain, Pullen 2, P. Plissey; Bouchard, Warman, Flewelling

View stories by school

  1. What Mainers think of President Donald TrumpWhat Mainers think of President Donald Trump
  2. Body found on Cape Elizabeth beach identified as missing Portland manBody found on Cape Elizabeth beach identified as missing Portland man
  3. Lobster blood could be the next best thing to help treat warts, shinglesLobster blood could be the next best thing to help treat warts, shingles
  4. Male body recovered from Penobscot River in Bucksport
  5. Marches in Augusta, Portland draw thousands to demonstrate against TrumpMarches in Augusta, Portland draw thousands to demonstrate against Trump