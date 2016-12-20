At Dover-Foxcroft, Hermon finished the game on a 19-3 run to pull away from Foxcroft.

Maddie Pullen hit five 3-pointers en route to 17 points for the Hawks while Emi Higgins added 12.

Grace Bickford and Alli Bourget scored 11 points apiece and Mackenzie Beaudry had 10 for the Ponies.

Hermon broke a 39-39 tie at the 5 minute mark with a 19-3 run to close out the game. The Hawks outscored the Ponies 19-4 from the foul line.

Story continues below advertisement.

Hermon: Allain 0-1-1, P. Plissey 2-2-4, Chasse 0-1-1, Smith, Curtis 3-3-9, Higgins 2-8-12, Raymond 1-3-5, Tracy 1-0-2, L. Plissey 3-1-7, Pullen 6-0-17

Foxcroft: Al. Bourget 5-0-11, Marsh, Ab. Bourget 2-0-4, Seavey, McCorrison, Ewer, Nelson, Bickford 3-4-11, Mikoud, Huettner, Beaudry 5-0-10, Simpson 3-0-6

3-point goals: Pullen 5; Al. Bourget, Bickford

Hermon 19 35 39 58

Foxcroft 12 20 35 42