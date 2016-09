At Dover-Foxcroft, Billy Brock had 11 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns as Foxcroft Academy defeated Hermon.

Nick Clawson accumulated 84 yards rushing on 10 carries and had two touchdowns, while Evan Chadbourne rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown for the 3-2 Ponies.

Connar Magliozzi led Hermon (2-3) with 78 yards passing. The Hawks were held to 127 yards of offense.